Walters enjoying new position as town admin

Town Administrator James Walters said his first few weeks on the job have been pretty much what he had expected — "exciting, fun, tiring, frustrating."
An attorney for 18 years, Walters was hired in early November as town administrator. He had served as Fort Gibson municipal judge in 2010 and had served as assistant district attorney in Muskogee County.
Walters said Nov. 15 was his first day at his Fort Gibson job. He said he has spent part of the time closing out his Muskogee practice.
"I seriously enjoy coming to work every day," he said, citing that as his biggest reward.
He said his biggest challenge has been "getting a grip on all the different aspects" of town management.
"There's just so much," he said. "I don't think the general public has any idea what it takes to run a town."
He said he discovered some surprising things in the weeks he has worked in Fort Gibson.
"From the outside looking in, everyone complains about their town — 'you're not doing this, you're not doing that'— but when I stepped into the town, I found we have an incredibly competent, passionate staff," he said. "The employees love being here. They love what they're doing. They care about the town."
Walters is a graduate of Northeastern State University. He earned his Juris Doctorate at University of Tulsa College of Law.
Earlier, Walters said Fort Gibson is set up "to meet the future in a positive way."
"Preparing for the future is always a challenge," he said. "As communities grow, especially rural communities, our infrastructure has to be ready. Roads have to be a priority. Business development has to be a priority."
