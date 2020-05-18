WANTED: Paid volunteers to staff polling precincts

Anxiety and fear of being exposed to the novel coronavirus while staffing polling precincts on Election Day pushed what some believe "was going to be a crisis anyway" to the front burner.
An analysis of data compiled by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission found more than half of those who worked at polling sites across the nation were 61 years or older. The Center for Public Integrity found two-thirds of the precinct workers in Maine fall into that category, and the rate was even higher in Alabama, Montana and Oklahoma.
Those who are 60 years or older have been found to be more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. The potential for a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases as businesses reopen and people return to the workplace triggered concerns among precinct workers and election officials about its spread at the polls.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said several of the paid "volunteers" he relies on to staff polling sites say there is a chance they may be unable to work if that occurs here.
"A lot of our workers are saying I will be there unless the numbers change," Beach said, acknowledging his concerns about staffing polling sites on June 30. "The median age of our workers is about 75 ..., so I'm planning for a lot of them to call up at the last minute and say they are not going to work."
Beach said he experienced some staffing shortages during the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday this past March. He had to redirect extra workers he had scheduled to fill in at polling sites where absences were expected, leaving him without the additional staff he anticipated.
Steps are being taken to avoid a repeat of what occurred even before the state's first COVID-19 case was confirmed. Beach said those steps include efforts to recruit students and other younger voters willing to step in and staff precincts if regular volunteers are unable to work.
Beach is among election officials nationwide who are trying to recruit younger voters as precinct workers during a presidential election year and beyond. Recruiting precinct workers, he said, has proven to be a challenge in the past and could become even more difficult during a pandemic.
Some fear the shortage of election workers who have become progressively older could force the closure of some precincts. That could make it more difficult for some voters to cast ballots during the upcoming primaries, runoff and general elections at a time when higher turnout is expected.
Jan Largent, League of Women Voters of Oklahoma president, said the apparent inability to recruit younger voters as precinct workers is a concern that has grown greater over time. A recent election in Wisconsin, where efforts to accommodate safety-conscious voters were thwarted by the U.S. Supreme Court, highlighted the need to address the issue.
"People were lined up for hours to vote because there weren't enough poll workers and precincts were closed," Largent said. "That was sad, and it will be repeated — I just hope it doesn't happen here,"
Largent said a couple of precinct workers have told her "they are nervous about the situation" and "not sure they want to work" the June 30 election. Voters will cast ballots in county, state and federal primary contests and a state question supported by a record number of Oklahoma voters who signed the initiative petition.
The League of Women Voters, which promotes voter empowerment, increased participation and greater access, successfully challenged a state law that required absentee ballots sent be mail be notarized. Oklahoma lawmakers and the governor undid that work, passing a new law with days of the Oklahoma Supreme Court's decision to remove that barrier for what is expected to be a significant increase of absentee voters due to the pandemic.
While the new law provides for an alternative form of verification if certain circumstances exist, the additional burden placed on voters make it more important to ensure a sufficient number of precinct workers are available for upcoming elections.
Beach said he has talked to leaders of local high school organizations like Young Democrats and Young Republicans to help recruit younger volunteers. He also talked to Muskogee County commissioners about recruiting county workers employed by officers who are not competing in an election this year.
Largent said in addition to increased recruiting on high school and college campuses, a boost in pay and the ability to work shorter shifts could bolster efforts. Precinct workers are paid $85 a day, or about $6.50 an hour, and required to work a 13-hour shift — precinct workers in Texas, she said, earn $200 a day.
"I would just hope we will learn from this, move forward and open things up to make it more inviting for poll workers," Largent said, noting the option to work a half day could help recruit students and young adults who work. "This is a crisis that was going to happen anyway, and there are some simple things that could be done to recruit younger poll workers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.