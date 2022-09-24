WAPT returns to Muskogee for Lake Area United Way Championship

The Women’s All Pro Tour, the official qualifying tour for the LPGA’s Epson Tour, will be heading to Muskogee for the first time since 2019 for the Lake Area United Way Championship. The three-day tournament will feature the best LPGA hopefuls competing at the beautiful Muskogee Golf Club.
"It's been several years since the WAPT visited Muskogee. In our inaugural year, we were able to host a small WAPT field alongside the APT men's field. Since then, we have tried to find the right time to bring the ladies back to town,” said WAPT President Gary DeSerrano. “We are happy to have the opportunity to bring the ladies to the Lake Area United Way Championship. I am confident the women of the WAPT will love the community and Muskogee GC.”
The Lake Area United Way Championship is scheduled for Wednesday-Friday. The week will include a Pro-Am, parties and a 54-hole championship finishing on Friday. The tournament purse is expected to be $35,000 with the tournament champion taking home $5,000 minimum.
“Lake Area United Way is proud to host the Women’s All Pro Tour at the Muskogee Golf Club," said Director of the Lake Area United Way Championship Jenny Jamison. "We are excited to partner with the WAPT Pros, Saint Francis Health System, and LAUW Partner Agencies to unite people and resources for the advancement of Women’s Health and Breast Cancer Awareness. There are some amazing events planned for the tournament. We would love the community to join us for a Par-tee on the Patio, the Tee Party for area girls’ golf teams, and some exciting golf. All events are open and free to the public, and “Fore” an amazing cause. All proceeds go directly to the 15 agencies that partner with Lake Area United Way. Come to Muskogee Golf Club to show your support for your community and the world changers making change for good. Giving changes everything, and together, we can change more.”
To participate in the pro-am tournament, become a sponsor, or to volunteer, please contact Jenny Jamison at director@lakeareaunitedway.org
If you go
WHAT: Par-tee on the Patio.
WHERE: Muskogee Golf Club, 2400 N. Country Club Road.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• • •
WHAT: Tee Party for area High School Girls’ Golf Teams.
WHERE: Muskogee Golf Club, 2400 N. Country Club Road.
WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.