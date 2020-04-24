War Memorial Park struggles to right the ship amid COVID-19

Muskogee War Memorial Park continues its rehabilitation of the USS Batfish amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Park Director Brent Trout.
The World War II-era submarine, nestled in a basin at the park, was nearly carried off by catastrophic late-May flooding of the Arkansas River last year. Receding waters deposited the boat well off of its original perch, leaving it slowly listing to one side as park staff scramble to find the funding and method for restoring and securing it. COVID-19 has only added to that challenge, Trout said.
"COVID has made some factors of restoration at the facility a logistical nightmare. For instance, FEMA officials are primarily remoting. While loads of paperwork can be accomplished by a wonderful Zoom meeting, site inspections done by photo or video are not the same," Trout said. "It often takes things three times as long trying to find photos or the proper shot in order to illustrate what needs to be repaired. While some companies remain open that we work with, others have shut down. Locating that perfect World War II replacement flooring has not become easier with COVID."
COVID-19 has also stifled volunteer efforts, which has been especially rough given that park staff has been reduced, Trout said.
"Another overlooked aspect of the COVID quarantine in place order has been the lack of volunteers are the facility. On average, our volunteers tend to be on the older end of the age spectrum, and this demographic is the one most vulnerable and less likely to leave the house. Something often overlooked at small nonprofits is the availability of community service," Trout said. "With many community service programs being put on hold or just encouraging individuals to isolate, we lack volunteers for many basic things – like weed pulling, debris pickup, mowing, painting, and other maintenance tasks that community service individuals could accomplish."
Aside from COVID-19 related challenges, finances have plummeted since the park's reduced hours following the 2019 flood, Trout said.
"Our income is low and our funding is low. The park is down to two staff members, Johnny Childress and myself. We try to cut corners to save money in ways that we can during the shutdown," Trout said. "We have taken up mowing the facility in scheduled patches in order to keep the park looking good, but also to make it easier for professionals to resume service. Additionally, we try to be conservative on what we use and what we need."
However, Muskogee War Memorial Park has held what events they could in the interim, Trout said.
"Despite the shortages, our staff and volunteers banded together to at least connect with our audience by hosting a virtual Easter Egg Hunt. After seeing the joy in the eyes of 800 plus hunters at our facility in 2019, we did not want to let any of our fans down," Trout said.
Even amid the challenges facing the park, COVID-19 related or otherwise, the goal remains the same, Trout said.
"Continue to repair the USS Batfish, work with FEMA to get the funding necessary to stabilize the submarine, and to keep honoring those who sacrifice for our freedoms and those who have paid the ultimate price," he said.
