Trustees who oversee operations of Muskogee War Memorial Park hired "a part-time director" to manage the home of the U.S.S. Batfish despite concerns about costs and alleged conflicts of interests.
Chairman and Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds assured trustees the hire would be temporary, and Victor Lezama would serve as park manager only until an executive director was hired. The contract they approved, however, includes a provision for an automatic 12-month renewal on July 1 every year unless the trust or Lezama terminates the agreement.
"He will step down and would like to have his seat back on the board if that is available," Reynolds said, citing previous discussions about Lezama being hired to help during "the construction phase" of a flood mitigation project. "This will not replace the search for a director — we will still be in the hunt for a director."
Trustee Tracy Cole, a 2020 mayoral candidate appointed to the authority in May, expressed concerns about Lezama's hire. He cited telephone calls from residents who contacted him after he was appointed about the prospect of Lezama being hired.
"I would like for us to table this for a month and listen to some of those concerns, review some of those concerns, and then come back to them at another time," Cole said. "To hire somebody part time, and then get a full-time person to come in and undo ... what somebody else has put in place is unfair to the person you are bringing in to be the full-time director."
Reynolds pushed the appointment forward, saying trustees "have been holding off for quite awhile on that" already. He said somebody is needed on site now to catalogue artifacts on already on hand and those being donated.
"We've got a mess out here ... that we're trying to clean up," Reynolds said. "It's truly going to take someone rolling up their sleeves and basically redoing the procedures, the operations, as well as the reworking with the employees."
Reynolds said the park and museum are in such disarray there has been "talk about closing until we revamp this entire thing." Cole reminded him city councilors approved a measure days earlier that prohibit a decision like that without prior approval by a majority vote of the Muskogee City Council.
While Cole never mentioned them, Lezama and Reynolds were named in ethics complaints filed earlier this year alleging among other things a conflict of interest with their duties to War Memorial Park as a result of projects. Both men deny the allegations in the complaints, which were filed by John Martin, a former trustee and longtime volunteer at the World War II memorial.
Martin cites as a potential conflict of interest Reynold’s ownership of a building Lezama plans to open as The Barracks, a resource and community center for veterans. He also cites Reynolds’ position as principal officer of The Barracks Foundation, a nonprofit corporation that solicits and accepts donations for The Barracks.
The complaints also cite the use of The Barracks to store items from War Memorial Park and an alleged failure to document the transfers. While there was no denial of The Barracks being used to store some items from the Batfish Memorial and Museum, both Lezama and Reynolds denied wrongdoing related to transferring and tracking the items.
Both men said the museum and memorial was in disarray when they came on board, and tracking items has been problematic. Reynolds cited the disorganization at the war memorial museum and park as a reason to hire Lezama.
Trustee Dan Hall also cited concerns about the $2,500 cost of hiring Lezama. Noting a cash balance of about $35,000 at the end of April, Hall said a five-month search and hiring process might bankrupt the War Memorial Park and Museum.
"I'm caught between emotions and financials — I want this to be an attraction to Muskogee," Hall said, citing some of the same concerns Cole heard about Lezama. "I don't like paying $2,500 a month out of our budget ... but Victor has had a lot of good ideas ..., I just hate to lose his ideas."
Reynolds said the memorial "is bringing in about $3,000 a month," which should cover the cost of Lezama's monthly salary. Financial statements approved by trustees before they hired Lezama as park manager and approved a 13-month contract with automatic annual renewals show average monthly income recorded February through April fell well below that amount.
The authority reported revenue totaling $400 in February and operating expenses totaling $1,894, resulting with a loss that month totaling $1,493. The War Memorial Park increased its revenue in March to $2,025, but spent almost $900 on inventory purchases and operational expenses totaling $1,228, producing a loss of more than $100.
In April, the war memorial generated $1,926 in revenue, but ended the month with a $5,682 loss after reporting $278 for inventory expenditures and $7,330 for operational expenses. Net income reported after the first 10 months of fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30, totaled $3,876 — about $387 a month.
City Attorney Roy Tucker is investigating the ethics complaints against Reynolds and Lezama and two others Martin filed against Councilors Jaime Stout, Ward II, and Stephanie Morgan, Ward I. Both complaints also allege ethics violations related to conduct while serving on the War Memorial Trust Authority.
Tucker, pursuant to council policy, presents findings of his investigations to city councilors. The City Council decides what discipline, if any, is warranted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.