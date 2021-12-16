Fourteen candidates will compete Feb. 8 for five Muskogee City Council seats up for election in 2022.
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann will compete for a third four-year term against challenger Melody Cranford, a teacher at New Tech at Cherokee Elementary School. Both candidates took time recently to respond to questions about their campaigns and issues they believe are important.
Q: What do you consider to be the most important issue during this election cycle — the one you would prioritize if elected to office?
CRANFORD: Neighborhood safety and citizen accountability.
VANN: Economic development and the continued improvement of our infrastructure. Additional businesses such as manufacturing will achieve results for job growth, housing, and tax revenue.
Q: What steps do you believe are necessary to address this issue in order to realize the change you envision?
VANN: Make Muskogee an attractive place to live. Talk up our city and be proud of it. It will take the citizens, city government, business plans, and looking at what other communities have and are doing to attract outside businesses. Muskogee is a desirable location. As a collaborative group, we are headed in the right direction. I have and will continue to support our mayor and others as we strive to attract businesses.
CRANFORD: I believe that it is vital to develop youth programs, family trauma treatment, and drug abuse initiatives that involve city, county, and tribal departments so that we are all working toward the same goals while building a greater Muskogee together.
Q: How would the lives of Muskogee residents be affected if you proved successful in effecting that change?
CRANFORD: If this proved successful, crime rates would decrease, youth and elderly citizens would be better protected, and tax dollars spent on incarcerations could be utilized toward other proactive initiatives like community counseling and outreach.
VANN: Economic development and growth will help close the socioeconomic gaps in affordable housing, education, and diversity.
Q: Why do you think you are the best candidate to serve the interests of the community and those you would represent if elected?
VANN: I was born and raised in Muskogee. I am a servant. I was elected by the people to serve. I have a proven track record of meeting the needs of my constituents. I respond to everybody, whether it’s a phone call or face-to-face. I focus on the issues that matter to the residents as it affects our community. I am approachable and very visible in the community. I am passionate and I foster a sense of community as a volunteer on boards, public forums, community events, social gatherings, and other venues that take place in the city and surrounding areas.
CRANFORD: I feel that I am the best candidate to serve the interests of the community because I am a progressive thinker with the cultural competency to meet the needs of all the demographics I would serve. Through my educational skill set and ability to collaborate and bridge the gaps between community organizations, businesses and the citizens, I feel that I could lead my ward in efforts that could benefit the entire city.
Q: Please identify the specific skills and qualities you believe are important for an elected official to possess to be successful as a Muskogee city councilor and explain why.
CRANFORD: I believe that a city councilor must have decision making skills, be forward thinking, and invest in self-development. If councilors are developing their own skills as leaders and developing a growth mindset through collaboration from other council members from different cities in educational settings, they will be able to think beyond the scope of their own city limitations and inspire growth.
VANN: Love and sincerely care about Muskogee; be a passionate community-focused advocate; have a working knowledge of City government; be honest; be trustworthy; listen to the citizens’ concerns and … seek … the best solutions; have a heartbeat for Muskogee to grow, live, work, and play; never ignore a need; be a voice for the citizens because people want to know they are seen, heard and that they are safe. Above all, a city councilor must not quit when controversy or adversity arises. A councilor must be like the energizer bunny…take a licking and keep on ticking.
MEET MELODY CRANFORD
AGE: 48.
HOMETOWN: Bivins, Texas.
OCCUPATION: Educator.
FAMILY: Single.
EDUCATION: B.AS. Texas A&M University Texarkana; M.Ed. Texas A&M University, Texarkana, NBCT.
HOBBIES: Reading, writing poetry, spending time with family.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: Melody Cranford Ward 3 City Council
MEET IVORY VANN
AGE: 64.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: Retired Georgia-Pacific; Ward III Councilor.
FAMILY: Four children; three grandchildren.
EDUCATION: Muskogee High School; OSU Tech Journeyman Plumber; ICTC Passenger Endorsement CDL.
HOBBIES: Helping others, including the homeless; volunteering and deliberately picking up litter.
WEBSITE / FACEBOOK PAGE: Ivory Vann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.