Warner and Creek Nation police departments receive grants to hire officers

Warner and Muscogee (Creek) Nation police departments have been approved to receive grants from the U.S. Department of Justice for hiring officers to their departments. The Warner and Creek Nation police departments were two of Oklahoma's 18 law enforcement agencies to be awarded the grant.
The grant comes from the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program, a competitive award program intended to reduce crime by hiring additional law enforcement officers. Nearly $400 million in grant funding was approved for 596 law enforcement agencies around the nation to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
According to the Department of Justice, the Warner Police Department will be awarded $184,300 to hire two officers to join their agency, while the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Department will receive $543,496 to hire five officers. At least one of the new Warner hires is expected to be a school resource officer.
“I think 75% of the officer’s duty has to be with the school, and we’ve kicked around the idea of the officer having an office at the school as opposed to the police department," Warner Police Chief Adam Satterfield said. "Of course, all of that is going to be a discussion between the police department and the school about how that is going to work.”
Funding through the COPS Hiring Program had been on hold since the spring of 2018 due to a nationwide injunction that was lifted earlier this year. Applicants for the grant were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem focus area and explain how the funding will be used help the law enforcement agencies in that area. Additional consideration was given to applicants who focused on violent crime, homeland and security problems, and school-based policing.
For information about CHP: https://cops.usdoj.goc/chp.
