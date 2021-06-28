A Warner man who was injured in a collision with a truck has died, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Kyle R. Burnett, 29, was in critical condition when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa. He died Sunday, the report states.
According to OHP, Burnett was driving westbound on 133rd Street, approximately 6 miles north of Warner, and Gregory Redwine, 48, of Muskogee, was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram eastbound on 133rd Street at approximately 9:17 p.m. Saturday. Redwine made an improper turn and turned left in front of Burnett and the truck was struck by the motorcycle. Redwine was wearing a seat belt, and Burnett was wearing a helmet, the report states.
