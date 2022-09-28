Warner man to serve no time for 60 counts of animal cruelty

A Warner man about to stand trial for 60 counts of cruelty to animals entered a plea in Muskogee County District Court and was sentenced but will serve no jail time.
Rudolph “Rudy” Fulton, 65, entered an Alford plea to the charges on Monday. An Alford plea occurs when a defendant in a criminal case doesn't admit to the criminal act but admits that the evidence presented by the prosecution would likely result in a guilty verdict.
Fulton was give 60 seven-year deferred sentences to run concurrently. In addition, Fulton was ordered to pay $36,000 restitution at a rate of $45 per month, according to court records.
Fulton was charged in 2015 after about 63 cattle died after being deprived of “necessary food, drink and car to prevent suffering,” according to court documents.
Three counts were previously dismissed. An Alford plea occurs when a defendant in a criminal case doesn't admit to the criminal act but admits that the evidence presented by the prosecution would likely result in a guilty verdict.
Fulton was tasked to care for 300 cattle belonging to an Iowa couple. The couple found Fulton after he placed an advertisement in a magazine offering his land for grazing and to oversee them.
“The cattle that survived were examined by a vet,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “The vet stated the animals that were still living were in poor condition and had been starved and neglected.”
In late October 2015, the cattle owners tried to recover their herd from Fulton, who had become unresponsive, according to the court documents.
When they arrived at Fulton’s ranch, “the cattle they could see from the road looked to be in poor health,” the documents state.
Muskogee County Sheriff’s deputies found several carcasses within 30 acres of their search of Fulton's property. All of the carcasses were in differing levels of decomposition. During the investigation, 35 carcasses were found on Fulton’s 1,100 acres; seven carcasses were located in a neighboring field; two dog carcasses were found; four cattle died during the investigation; nine cattle had to be euthanized; and another 12 carcasses were found north of Fulton’s property.
The cattle were sickly. Ribs and hip bones were showing. Many were unable to stand, according to the affidavit.
“A calf lying close to the bull was also unable to get up when I approached,” Lt. Rickie Kubiak said in the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.