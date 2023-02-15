Warner middle schooler earns prize in essay contest

A.J. Campbell has ideas should he be mayor.
The Warner eight-grader was challenged by his teacher Shiloh Wiedel to enter an essay contest “If I Were Mayor,” co-sponsored by the Mayor’s Council of Oklahoma (MCO) and the Oklahoma Municipal League (OML). Campbell’s essay was awarded second place out of 600 entrants statewide.
In a press release, the OML said, “The essay contest provided an opportunity for eighth-grade students from across Oklahoma to engage with their communities. The MCO asks that the Mayors in each community reach out to their eighth-grade students to discuss the role that a Mayor has in municipal government, and the vital role that they have in leading a community.”
Wiedel said there were several great entries from her students.
“I asked all my students to write the essay,” she said. “It was open to eighth graders around the state, and they all had some great ideas.”
Campbell, a student at Warner Middle School, said if he was mayor he would focus on community growth. He would promote growth by renovating and restoring buildings to increase tax revenue and create new jobs.
“Here there are some buildings that need work and I could put them to good use,” he said. “I’m sure there are other towns that have places that are run down that could be put to use.”
Campbell said it took him a week to put together his thoughts together for the essay. He also said he had no input from the Warner mayor.
“I helped the students with the structure aspect of the essay,” Wiedel said. “Other than that, it was the responsibility of each student.”
Although she was not surprised by the quality of Campbell’s work, she was very excited when the result of the contest was announced.
“For him to finish second is thrilling,” she said. “When we found out how many entries there were, we were overjoyed.”
Last Friday, Campbell and Wiedel, along with Campbell’s parents and Warner Middle School Principal Jeremy Jackson, traveled to Oklahoma City for the MCO meeting at the Capitol. Campbell, along with Yadelin Mesta of Guymon Central Junior High, who received first place, and Josie Chandler of Elgin Middle School, third place, were able to read their essays to the council.
“I took my time,” Campbell said. “When I got up there, I saw all the mayors looking at me, and I got nervous a little bit. But after I started reading it, it just went away.”
Campbell said while he has no political aspirations as of now, he would like to serve his country.
“I’d like to go in the military, either the Army or Marines,” he said. “I haven’t picked a college, but might begin looking this summer.”
And should he decide on a political future, he already has one vote.
“I’d vote for him,” Wiedel said.
