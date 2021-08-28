Warner named NSU Outstanding Young Alumnus

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner has been selected by the Northeastern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors as a 2021 Outstanding Young Alumnus.
Warner will be recognized during NSU’s 2021 homecoming celebrations this fall along with Dr. James Williams, a 1977 NSU graduate who was selected by the board as this year’s Distinguished Alumnus.
“I am greatly honored to have received this recognition from the Northeastern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors,” Warner said. “Northeastern State University remains a great partner to the Cherokee Nation because of the unbreakable bonds that tie us together. While attending NSU, I was both challenged and inspired to go out and have an active role in bettering our communities. As a Cherokee, I am proud that NSU was my university of choice and I appreciate the Alumni Association for this honor.”
Warner graduated from NSU in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in organismic biology. He later received his master’s degree in education/instructional technology from East Central University. He previously served as a science instructor at Carl Albert State College, teaching chemistry, biology, microbiology and botany, and later served as the campus director at the Carl Albert State College Sallisaw campus.
“Deputy Chief Warner has had such a positive impact on the communities he has served, and in many different capacities,” said NSU Director of Alumni Services Daniel Johnson. “This honor bestowed upon him by the NSU Alumni Association and the university was created to recognize such notable achievements, and is very well deserved. We are proud to call Deputy Chief one of NSU's own, and we look forward to celebrating what he has accomplished and paying proper tribute to him and the other honorees.”
Warner also is a strong advocate of initiatives that support veterans, broadband Internet expansion for Cherokee communities, expanded investments in mental and physical wellness programs, and the expansion of workforce readiness programs.
