A Warner man was killed and three people were injured on U.S. 64 southbound near 163rd Street South, approximately 2 miles north of Warner in Muskogee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Tyler Patterson, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old, whose name was not released, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital South in Tulsa by a personal vehicle. He was treated for leg injuries and released. Phyllis Harp, 32, of Warner, and Kimberly Patterson, 46, of Warner, were taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where they were treated and released.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Patterson and the juvenile were pedestrians. Harp was driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade, and Patterson was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima. A third vehicle, a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, was not occupied. The collision remains under investigation, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.