Warner 2020 Reunion is happening for all alumni from 1 to 5 p.m. July 11 at the Warner Events Center, 900 Fourth Ave. Admission is free. There will be a drawing. Bring potluck snack. Coffee, tea and water furnished. Bring your own mask and hand sanitizer if desired, but not required. INFORMATION: Hope Hill, (817) 781-9750, WarnerAlumni@gmail.com OR: Boyd Roberts, (972) 529-8464, kc5vn@juno.com.
Warner plans all-alumni reunion
- Submitted by Warner Alumni
