Warner Public Library receives national grant to record oral histories

WARNER — Warner Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library record oral histories of residents of the community of Warner, focusing on bridging the gap between seniors and other generations in the community.
“We are excited to be one of four libraries in the Oklahoma to receive this grant," said branch manager Holly Hughes. “This grant will allows the library to participate in our community in a new and inviting way.”
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
As part of the grant, Warner Public Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host monthly Zoom conversations on the 2020 pandemic and use the grant funds to record oral stories and purchase video equipment to facilitate recording oral histories from the community.
These discussions and oral histories will help the next generations remember how the pandemic effected their community. The 1918 pandemic was largely forgotten until the current pandemic. Recording these histories will help the community to maintain the history of the event within Warner.
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, contact Holly Hughes, (918) 463-2363, or visit www.eols.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.