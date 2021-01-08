Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said today that voters registered to vote in Warner School District I-74 should prepare for a Special Bond Proposition Election on March 2.
For Muskogee County residents who reside within the Warner School District and are not yet registered to vote, they will have until Feb. 5 to register to vote. Voters wishing to vote by absentee should submit their applications now. The deadline for submitting applications for the March 2 election is Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. In-person absentee voting for the March 2 election will take place at the County Election Board Office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26.
For residents who need to register to vote or submit an absentee application, they may visit www.elections.ok.gov or visit the Muskogee County Election Board Office. The Election Board Office is located at 400 W. Broadway in Muskogee and can be reached by phone at (918) 687-8151 or email: muskogeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
