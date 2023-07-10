WARNER — School buildings are due a major energy overhaul, funded by a Renew Americas Schools Grant.
Warner Schools Superintendent David Vinson said Warner is one of 24 U.S. school districts, and the only Oklahoma district, to receive this grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.
"We're very excited about it," Vinson said. "It will give us the opportunity to update our building envelope, structure, HVAC system, lightings, all things that are connected with saving energy costs."
The grant is part of the $500 million Renew America's schools program, which seeks to help public schools improve air quality, reduce energy cost and use, reduce exposure to pollutants and promote education in the sciences and engineering.
Vinson said he does not know yet just how much the school district will receive. He said the district applied for $11 million.
"We as a district have to pay 5 percent of the amount we receive," he said. "We are in the negotiation phase of this grant, so it is uncertain we will be funded for the full $11 million, but we will certainly be funded for a significant amount."
Warner will use grant money to replace all heating/air conditioning/ventilation units, Vinson said.
"We have some as old as 20-25 years," he said. "We'll replace anything that's older than four or five years. Anything that's been replaced within the past year or two is already energy efficient."
Many windows and all exterior doors also will be replaced, he said. Windows will be replaced with double pane windows, he said. Fluorescent lights will be replaced with LED lights, he said.
"Many of our buildings were built in the 60s, 70s and 80s," he said. "But that's the purpose of the grant, though. To help schools renew their buildings without having to build entirely new buildings. Buildings like this from the 1960s have great bones. There's really no reason to tear all this down. It's actually a better building than one you can build today."
Vinson said that once a grant amount is negotiated, contractors could be ready to begin work by the start of 2024.
"It's a huge undertaking," he said. "The whole process will take 24 months. We'll be dealing with every building in the district."
The district plans to hire local, preferably Native American contractors, Vinson said.
He said Warner fit a lot of the criteria for the grant.
"We're a rural school district," he said "We don't have a lot of ad valorem, therefore our building fund is smaller than a lot of districts."
About 1,000 districts across the United States applied for the grant, he said.
