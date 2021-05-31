Warner officials settled a civil rights claim filed by a former employee who made public a recording that contained racially charged comments made by former workmates.
The settlement includes a confidentiality agreement, which prohibits all parties from disclosing the terms and amount of the pretrial settlement. The parties, pursuant to court order, "are only allowed to state the lawsuit has been settled and the terms are confidential unless compelled otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction."
The plaintiff, Michael D. Wittmer, alleged in the lawsuit Warner officials and other town employees “became hostile” toward him after the recording was published online by media outlets. Derogatory remarks made by his former workmates about slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. days before a national holiday ignited a public outcry.
Wittmer alleged Town Administrator Johnny Lewis “embarked upon a campaign to find a reason, any reason,” that could be used to influence town trustees and their decision to terminate him after the recording became public. He alleged the termination constituted retaliation undertaken in response to his exercise of rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder agreed, determining there was sufficient evidence of Wittmer’s First Amendment claim to survive the town’s efforts to dismiss them as a matter of law. After applying a five-prong test, Shreder determined the recorded comments Wittmer leaked to the media constituted protected speech, that his First Amendment interests outweighed the town's interests, and that it was reasonable to conclude the town retaliated by terminating his employment.
Town employees Joe Swimmer and Matt McClean resigned after their recorded comments ignited a public outcry. Response to the comments included an elevated level of scrutiny of the town and its policies and practices.
Their comments included a racial slang word, which was substituted for the name of Martin Luther King Jr. when referencing the national and state holiday that honors the life and legacy of the civil rights icon. The two men whose comments were recorded seemed to suggest the holiday honoring King should recognize his assassin instead.
Documents filed as part of the settlement included no statement admitting or denying wrongdoing by the town or any individual defendant. Lawyers representing all parties filed on Wednesday a joint stipulation of dismissal with no provisions for refiling, signaling the conclusion of the lawsuit and settlement of Wittmer's claims.
