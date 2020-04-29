WARNER — Kodan Baker smiles because he knows his classroom will be accessible inside his home.
“I think it’s awesome,” the 13-year-old Warner student said.
Distance learning has gotten a little closer in Warner and surrounding towns as Cross Telephone Company has been busy installing the internet for families who have children attending Warner schools. The program is called Connect the Children.
The service is free for 60 days. After that expires, families will be able to keep the connection at a low rate, said Brian Hummingbird, the Warner High School principal.
David Wright, the general manager of Cross Telephone, found out about Warner students and distance learning, and he took action.
“They have a challenge that is how do you finish the school year,” he said. “It’s about the kids. Technology is an equalizer. In rural parts of Oklahoma, being able to connect these kids and give them the same opportunity as anywhere else is important. We’re providing the connectivity from the home to the internet.”
Since starting, a two-man crew — Matt Foreman and Chasten Dix — had wired 170 homes by a week’s end and they had 55 more to go.
They averaged 15 customers per day, said Derric Sharber, the company’s field service manager, said. The installations become personal for him.
“I knew how things were when I was a kid because I didn’t have a lot of things and I know how it is for a family not able to afford certain things,” he said. “My kid is 13, and he uses the internet a lot for his schoolwork. I couldn’t imagine him not having it. He’s been on my mind while we’re doing this.”
At first, Warner schools was going to broadcast its signal. But that was going to be expensive, and then Cross Telephone stepped in.
“They’ve been an over-the-top help,” Hummingbird said. “I don’t know anybody else who does this for their children. Cross has donated their time, services and equipment. (Warner schools) is trying to do our best to deliver the best education during this that’s relevant and engaging.”
Rachel Clark, Kodan Baker’s mother, has been engaged with the idea from the start. She has two other children who attend school in Warner.
“The only internet we had before was through my phone,” she said. “I’m very grateful Warner has stepped in to help. It’s easier for them in their school work.”
Kodan is excited to go back to school, even though he doesn’t leave the house.
“Because of the (coronavirus), I can’t talk to many people,” he said. “But now that I have the internet, I can finally talk to people again.”
