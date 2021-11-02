A one-cent increase in town sales tax could help Warner fix its streets and make departments more self-sufficient, Town Administrator Johnny Lewis said.
Warner town voters will decide Tuesday on a proposal to raise town sales tax from 4 to 5 percent. Early voting is Thursday and Friday. That means an extra penny on every dollar spent on a taxable item in the town.
According to the ballot proposition, 40 percent of the additional levy would go to the town's general fund, 20 percent to police, 20 percent to fire, 20 percent to the community center.
"We haven't had a tax increase in over 10 years, and inflation just continues to rise," Lewis said. "Our revenue was down last year by 7 or 8 percent. We managed to get by with grants. Grants have helped us a lot, but those are not guaranteed."
He said town officials hope to start working on city streets.
"It's a constant battle on roads, potholes," he said. "When the bad weather comes in, and it rains for two or three days, it causes problems. I would like to overlay about 70 percent of the roads."
Lewis said the town has overlaid five or six streets.
"I'd like to start each year working toward two or three a year and get them overlaid," he said. "That's a long-term goal."
He said town officials hope to get the community center "to stand on its own."
"When their appliances go bad, the general fund has helped them out on that," Lewis said. "They get money from the EODD (Eastern Oklahoma Development District). But when they get money from the EODD, whatever they buy belongs to the EODD. We want to help them stay afloat."
Warner Police Department has enough money to pay bills, Lewis said.
"Anything extra, such as training, they have a really limited budget because we have a small amount of taxes now," he said. "If they get that money, they can start paying their bills and they'll be able to be more self-sufficient."
The volunteer fire department also needs some reserve money, he said. "Any time they go to replacing equipment, it's not cheap."
Lewis said the Cherokee Nation has helped with some major town expenses, such as battery-operated jaws of life."
"We like Cherokee Nation helping us, but we don't want to ask too much," he said. "We'd like to be more self-sufficient."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.