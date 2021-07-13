Voters turned down a request by Warner's Board of Trustees to increase the town's 4-penny sales tax by another ¾-cent.
Trustees approved a resolution in May, putting the proposition on Tuesday's ballot. Additional revenue generated by the proposed tax increase would have been deposited into the town’s general fund for undesignated purposes.
With a turnout of about 13% of the electorate, unofficial results show voters defeated the measure 51-36. Oklahoma State Election Board records show there were about 640 registered voters eligible to cast ballots in Tuesday's election
Town Administrator Johnny Lewis said key community buildings, including the Warner Community Center, are in particular need of maintenance and improvements. He said those buildings would have benefitted from the sales tax increase, which was specified only for maintenance of the town.
“The focus is to help the community center," Lewis said Tuesday while voters were casting ballots. "The building is crumbling, roads need repair.”
The town’s sales tax revenue for the fiscal year 2021 “have decreased slightly, by approximately 0.7%,” compared to the previous year, according to estimates published in the town's fiscal year 2022 budget.
“We haven’t had a tax increase in over 10 years," Lewis said. "And expenses have continued to go up over 10 years.”
Unofficial results
For the Proposition — Yes: 36, 41.38%;
Against the Proposition — No: 51, 58.62%.
Source: Oklahoma State Election Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.