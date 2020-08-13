Warren Clinic Muskogee is offering a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee East Campus.
The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2900 N. Main St.
The test involves a nasal swab and can be done from the patient's vehicle, said Lauren Landwerlin, Saint Francis Health System executive director of corporate communications.
Patients can expect test results within two to four days.
"That can vary depending on the volume on days there are unexpected spikes," she said. "But 48 hours is usually the average."
The test can be charged on a patient's insurance, Landwerlin said.
"For any patient without insurance, since we are still in a federal emergency, the charge would be billed to Health and Human Services under the CARES Act provision," she said.
Patients interested in using the site for a COVID-19 test are asked to call (918) 502-9700 for telephone triage and pre-registration prior to arriving.
"We are so glad to help expand COVID-19 testing abilities in the Muskogee community," said Perry Hewitt, director, Warren Clinic Muskogee. "As we continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, Warren Clinic and Saint Francis are pleased to provide another local testing option in the area to make it easier for patients and families to access the health care they need."
COVID-19 testing at Saint Francis Muskogee's main campus is for hospital and emergency room patients only, Landwerlin said.
"If someone comes to the ER for an emergency room visit, one will be performed," she said. "It is not a public testing location. If you think you have been exposed (to COVID-19), you wouldn't go to the main hospital because that would incur an emergency room charge."
As Oklahoma's largest health care provider, Saint Francis has seen the impact that COVID-19 is having on patients, staff, neighbors, friends and families. It is essential to remain vigilant about reducing the spread of this potentially fatal illness by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently and wearing a mask when you are out in public places.
For information about Saint Francis Health System services in the Muskogee area, call (918) 488-6688.
