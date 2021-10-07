The city of Muskogee is replacing sidewalk sections along the north side of Broadway between Third and Fifth streets. City Media Relations Manager Tera Shows said parts of those sidewalks had deteriorated and were slated for repair or replacement. She said the city will replace the sidewalks, which had been in brick, with "a consistent and long-lasting material"; red concrete with a natural brick pattern was chosen. The project, funded by capital improvement funds, is to be finished next week, she said.
Watch your step
Obituaries
Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Retired), 87, of Checotah, OK, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Services pending.
52, Utility Laborer, Town of Fort Gibson, passed Monday, 10/04/2021. Services: 10AM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
52, Utility Laborer, Town of Fort Gibson, passed Monday, 10/04/2021.Visitation: 5PM-7PM Monday, 10/11/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 10AM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
55, plant manager, passed Sunday. Visitation is 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hunn Funeral Home in Checotah. Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church in Muskogee. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service
