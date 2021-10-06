Muskogee High School will shift to virtual instruction on Thursday as work continues to repair a broken water line on campus, according to a school media release.
All 10th- and 12th-grade students who attend MHS will work virtually Thursday, this includes special education students who typically may come in when instruction moves virtual. Rougher Alternative Academy, Roughers Innovations Academy, BOOT School, and all other sites will remain in session as normal.
All MHS students will access assignments through their individual teachers' Google Classroom or Schoology. Students who fail to log in Thursday will marked as absent for classes that have no log-in recorded.
Students may email or message their teachers with any questions they may have. Teachers will receive information regarding expectations for Thursday via email from MHS administration.
Muskogee Public Schools is grateful for the patience shown by students, teachers, parents and staff today. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to repair the issue.
Parents are encouraged to contact the high school with any questions or concerns at (918) 684-3750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.