River Country Family Water Park opens its pools to the dogs Sunday before embarking on a needed renovation for next summer.
The park’s annual Dog Dive will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per dog, with a limit of two dogs per family.
Dogs of any size can romp or walk in any of the pools, said Kevin Anthis, fitness and aquatic facilities manager for Muskogee Parks and Recreation.
“We’ll leave it up to the owner to ensure their dogs are behaving well,” he said. “We have our three pools open for the dogs. Water in the Lazy River will be lowered to knee level to accommodate the dogs.”
Treats and dog toys will be awarded to the biggest dog and the best trained dog, he said. Previous Dog Dives attracted 30 to 40 canines.
Youth Volunteer Corps will be on hand to wash the dogs, Anthis said. All proceeds benefit Muskogee Animal Shelter.
“As soon as they have their day, we’ll drain it and put away all the equipment and store it away for next year,” he said.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said work will then begin on updating and renovating the water park.
Upgrades include another splash pad that would enlarge the water park.
Tile is to be replaced with new material, Wilkerson said. Work also is needed on gutters and pool surfaces.
The City of Muskogee Foundation granted Muskogee Parks and Recreation $500,000 for upgrades in 2022.
“We will be out to bid soon,” Wilkerson said. “We’re still trying to figure out the final scope of work, things are a little more expensive than we were expecting, so we’re trying to decide what we’re going to cut in order to get a bid within budget.”
Wilkerson said the renovations are to be finished by Memorial Day 2024.
