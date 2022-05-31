The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office will welcome the public on Wednesday to Organizer of Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers class.
Phil Chalmers, the author of true-crime books, a law enforcement and real estate agent trainer, and a criminal profiler, will lead the discussion. The event will be from 08 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wagoner Performing Arts Center, 300 Bulldog Circle in Wagoner.
Chalmers is the author "Inside the Mind of a Teen Killer," "The Teen Killer Whisperer," and others. His books are based on his research about homicides and personal interviews with offenders for more than 35 years.
The true-crime writer has interviewed more than 500 killers that include teen killers, school shooters, mass murderers and serial killers. His more recent interviews and research focuses on those who have sexually assaulted, kidnapped and killed real estate agents.
WCSO officials said the class is open to law enforcers and the public. Those who attend must register in advance at at Eventbrite.com — search for Phil Chalmers to find the registration site.
