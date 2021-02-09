As a result of Monday night's inclement weather, the carrier who delivers the Muskogee Phoenix to the Wagoner Post Office missed the deadline for the paper to go out in the mail in Wagoner.
The Phoenix apologizes for the inconvenience.
Sharon Rose Varian Loeffler passed away on February 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on July 13,1943 in Aurora, Colorado to Drs. Robert A. Varian and Thelma S. Varian. She grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma and was Valedictorian of Muskogee Central High School in 1961. She attended Univer…
age 32. Self Employed. Died February 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Services February 10th at 1:00 pm at Motsie's Home in Briggs. Burial at Cedar Tree Cemetery. Wake service February 9th at 6:00pm at Motsie's Home.
