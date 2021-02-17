The Muskogee County Courthouse and other county offices will be closed Wednesday.
Commissioners decided on Tuesday afternoon to close the courthouse complex due to winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. A decision about extended closure will be made Wednesday.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Tulsa expected moderate to heavy snowfall across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Forecasts included total accumulations ranging from 4 to 8 inches and "dangerously cold temperatures.
Extremely cold temperatures for an extended period of time increased demand for electricity, prompting rolling blackouts in some locations. Travel Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to NWS forecasts, "could be very difficult to impossible."
