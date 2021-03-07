Weatherford: Regeneration and baptism

In the third chapter of John's gospel we find divine necessities. First, ye must be born again. (John 3:3-5) The son of man must be lifted up. To whom did Jesus utter these words? Not to a gambler, a drunkard, a thief, a libertine, a heathen, or a non-church goer, but to a church member: to Nicodemus a ruler of the Jews, a Pharisee, a Rabbi, a member of the great Sanhedrin, learned in the law and holy scriptures, one of the religious leaders of his day and a master in Israel, as a Jew he was entitled to all the birthright privileges did not entitle him to a place in the kingdom of God was startling.
"How can a man be born when he is old?" asked Nicodemus. "Can he enter the second time into his mother's womb and be born?"
Surely not, and if he could there would be nothing be gained by a second natural birth more than by the first. No matter how many times a person enters his mother's womb and was born, he would still be flesh. That which is born of flesh is flesh and that which is born of the spirit (Holy Spirit) is spirit. (John 3:6)
Men are not by nature the sons of God. They are the children of the devil, (1John 3:10) and Jesus so informed the Jews. (John 8:37-44) There is a restricted fatherhood of God and brotherhood of man. It is only those who receive Christ as their personal savior who can become the sons of God. (John 1-12)
There is much being said these days about building character, which is only another phrase for the moral evolution of human nature and by selection or the intermarriage of the physically, morally and intellectually fit to produce a race of super men and women. But this is impossible, being contrary to the history of the race and to scripture.
The new birth is not a change of the old nature into a new nature by either a gradual or sudden transformation called development or reformation. Religious reformation may very much improve the flesh, but after all, it is only religious flesh. (Matthew 7:16) Christ tells us how we will know them of the new birth in verse 16. Ye shall know them by their fruit. Read 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20. Can the Ethiopian change his skin, or the leopard his spots? (Jer. 13:23) What then is new birth? It is the communication of a new life, the implantation of a new nature by the spirit of God. There is no such thing as spontaneous generation of life. All life must come from pre-existing life in the human kingdom. There can be no life without parentage, there must be a father and a mother.
The same is true of the spiritual kingdom. In the spiritual kingdom, the Holy Ghost is the father and the human heart is the womb in which the seed of the word of God is dropped. Being born again not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible by the word of God (1 Peter 1:23). If the seed of the word of God is not vitalized by the Holy Ghost when it falls into the human heart, there will be no new birth. This explains how men and women can read and study the scriptures and not be converted. To illustrate, a man may have heard or read a thousand times the words — ye will not come to me, that ye might have life. (John 5:40)
But one day on the street he is handed a card on which those words are printed in large letters. Angered by the publicity of the act and offended by the intimation that he needs to be saved, he tears the card into pieces, and throwing it into the gutter with an oath he passes on. But he cannot dismiss the incident from his memory do what he will. It persists in returning. He finds himself unfitted for business. The evening is spent in a place of amusement, but the words on the card haunt him, and he leaves the theater to go home and spend a sleepless night. What is the matter? Why that text was no longer lifeless to me? It had fallen into the womb of the man's heart and was in the process of generating a new life in the man. Leave it alone and it will do its office work and the man will become a new creature in Christ Jesus. The holy ghost has vitalized the seed of the word that has caused the generation of the new life in our heart.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.