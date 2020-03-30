Webbers Falls trustees adopted a resolution on Friday that postpones an election scheduled April 7 after state officials declared an emergency due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters in the town were scheduled to vote on an OG&E franchise agreement. The resolution includes no rescheduling date for an election that has been canceled twice.
The election was canceled in June due to near-historic flooding of the Arkansas River that inundated homes, businesses, schools and churches at Webbers Falls. The franchise election was one of handful of municipal and school board elections set for April 7 in Muskogee County that were postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.