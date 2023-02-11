Webbers Falls man involved in fatality collision

An investigation is underway to determine how a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 35 on Thursday by a Webbers Falls man, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Leland Jackson, 59, of Kaufman, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by Tonkawa Fire Department. His body was taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 11:55 p.m. Thursday a mile south of Tonkawa in Kay County. Jimmy Roark, 57, of Webbers Falls was driving a 2019 International northbound when the collision happened. Roark, who was not injured, was wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.