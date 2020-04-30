Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested the Webbers Falls police chief Wednesday evening on complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said the bureau's public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman.
Matthew Crittenden, 35, of Vian, was arrested following an alleged Tuesday night assault on another police officer, Arbeitman said.
"He assaulted another police officer in that department," Arbeitman said. "There will likely be additional charges."
Crittenden remains in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, Arbeitman said. He has not yet made an initial appearance in Muskogee County District Court.
