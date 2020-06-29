Webbers Falls' vice mayor, Robert Ogg Jr., has been charged in Muskogee County District Court with embezzlement.
Ogg is accused of embezzling a mower belt, three mower deck spindles and four semi-truck tires.
A warrant was filed for Ogg on June 23. Ogg is charged with one misdemeanor count of embezzlement. He was released on his own recognizance on June 24. He was the town's vice mayor at the time he was charged with embezzlement, but it is unclear if he is still the acting vice mayor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ogg directed Fred Shamblin, a Webbers Falls Town Water Authority employee, to purchase items from a Gore hardware store between Sept. 5 and May 29 and charge them to the Webbers Falls' account at the store. After purchasing the items, Shamblin was directed to drop the items off at Ogg's residence, the affidavit states.
The total of the items purchased for Ogg is $810.93, according to the affidavit.
A special meeting was announced on May 29 to take place on June 1 discussing Shamblin's employment. Sandra Wright, Webbers Falls' mayor, was made aware of the situation, according to the affidavit. The council decided to take no action at that time.
According to the affidavit, Ogg spoke to several church deacons on or before June 3 about the issue and claimed he would return the items if the issue was dropped. At 5:11 p.m. the same day, Keith Bell, Webbers Falls police officer, called Ogg and asked if he wanted to speak to him, but Ogg replied that he was advised not to speak until his attorney is present, according to the affidavit.
Ogg will be back in court at 1:30 p.m. July 7.
