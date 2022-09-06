Webbers Falls welcomes new business

Pictured: Eddie Casinger, Nanette Oldfield, Butch Cox, Donna Morton, John Morton, Edith Webster, Michelle Hollis, Steve Hollis, Rita Shamblin, Marie Polk, Londa Butler, Angela Jackson, Toni Cox, Tammy Atchison, Alma Stewart, and Monica Williams.

The Webbers Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for a new business.

Hollis Flowers & Gifts is a local family owned and operated shop in Webbers Falls. The new shop will provide a variety of arrangements including fresh cut flowers, silk arrangements, plants and succulents. They are proud members of the Webbers Falls Chamber of Commerce and are looking forward to providing their arranging services to their hometown and neighbors.

