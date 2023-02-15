A Webbers Falls woman charged with sexually abusing a minor has been found guilty Tuesday by a Muskogee County District Court jury, said District Attorney Larry Edwards.
Tamra Delossantos, 23, also was convicted of lewd proposal to a minor, child neglect and child pornography.
"It had to be hard on the jury to hear and see some of the evidence in this case," Edwards said.
Jurors recommended a sentence of 30 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for sexual abuse of a minor (ages 2 and 3) and was fined $2,500; a sentence of 11 years in prison for lewd proposal to a minor; five years in prison for child neglect with a $1,500 fine; 15 years in prison for child pornography and a fine of $10,000.
Delossantos will be sentenced on April 3 after a presentence investigation is completed.
Delossantos' husband, William Maxey Delossantos, 26, had been facing the same charges but rather than go to trial, he opted to plead guilty in December. The charge of child sexual abuse was dismissed, he was ordered to spend 20 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first 10 years suspended, and was fined $500 for child neglect and $500 for child pornography, court records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.