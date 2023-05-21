Websites help writers produce research-minded articles

Datamining crowdsourced websites is a new way that is catching on for amateur naturalists to write excellent research-minded articles.
In 2020, the United States Geological Survey Patuxent Wildlife Research Center and Leetown Science Center combined to create the still new Eastern Ecological Science Center. The point was to align science with deep management and conservation needs and establish an engaged workforce with partnerships to enhance the public’s requirements. This actively includes the birding and ornithological communities encompassing eBird, Breeding Bird Survey, and Christmas Bird Count data. Some of this data runs up to a century or better and was designed for best quality research. This information and more can be found at www.pwrc.us.gov.
Slightly different bird vocalizations can sometimes denote a rare bird or another subspecies, oftentimes common with crossbills, flycatchers, and several other species. www.macauleylibrary.org or www.xeno-canto.org found at these websites can help scientists determine just that.
Through Cornell Lab, it is possible to obtain RavenLite, a free software program that allows users to record, save, and visualize sounds as spectrograms and waveforms. It is intended for students, educators, and hobbyists and can be used for learning about sounds as an aid to birdsong recognition www.ravensoundssoftware.com .
RavenPro is fee-based, but a much better version if that is what you require.
To obtain bird family overviews, maps and multimedia, species accounts, unparalleled visibility into avian hybrids, latest updates, scholarly content, and more, view www.birdsoftheworld.org . This is fee based information, and well worth it if one researches global species.
www.climate.gov is much deeper than meets the eye. Through the global climate dashboard, one can learn about anything climate related to track climate change and natural variability over time. The Pacific-North American Pattern, El Nino and La Nina’s disruptions, sea level, ocean heat, incoming sunlight, and more will help one discover the basics on what scientists are analyzing about a heating planet.
Ever consider monitoring neotropical migrants in winter? www.birdpop.org (The Institute for Bird Populations) concentrates on neotropical migrant landbirds that breed in the US and Canada, and their important data on resident birds in host countries. This also ties in with Monitoring Avian Productivity and Survivorship (MAPS), which operates over multiple years to yield information on vital rates of bird populations, trends, site persistence, and adult survivorship rates. The Bird Genoscape Project uses DNA sequencing to map population-specific migratory flyways on one hundred species of migratory birds. This requires sample feathers in both breeding and non-breeding grounds. MAPS will provide more data with the collaboration project for this.
The www.r-project.org comprises a free software environment for statistical computing and graphics that runs on several platforms. Recorded tutorials and talks from useRI 2020 are available on the R Consortium Youtube channel.
This is a very brief explanation of scientific data that can be obtained through crowdsourcing, and is just as important as being in the field for live studies.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
