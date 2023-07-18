Women will have all sorts of in-person and online networking opportunities during the Week of Women, Monday through July 27.
“I really think it will allow women to come to a place where they can cheer on other women in whatever field that they’re in,” said Payge Wilson, Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce program manager.
The chamber is presenting the Women’s Leadership Conference with major sponsorship by Indian Capital Technology Center, Creek Nation Casino and Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E).
Wednesday is the deadline to register.
“We’ll have a total of four speakers who will come in and tell their stories, talk about any other topics relatable to the women attending the conference,” Wilson said.
The conference will feature three virtual sessions via Zoom Monday through Wednesday.
- Nicole Hopkins, first assistant vice president of MidFirst Private Bank will speak on Monday on “From Business Owner to Banker.”
- KJRH, channel 2 anchor/senior reporter Naomi Kett will speak Tuesday on “Keys to Powerful Living.”
- Kristi Spaethe, chief executive officer of The People’s Perspective will speak on Wednesday about “The Imposter Syndrome: What is it, why do we have it and how to overcome it.”
The luncheon, 11 a.m. July 27 at Indian Capital Technology Center, will be headlined by Pinot’s Palette franchise owner Lisa Riley. Her keynote speech is “Against All Odds.”
Wilson described the luncheon as a time to “mix and mingle, shop and eat.”
Area businesses including Economy Pharmacy, Hattie’s House and Factory Connections will have displays.
“We’ll have a couple of other smaller groups, like Women United, which is with Lake Area United Way who will talk to women about upcoming events,” Wilson said. “Mandy Lundy will do some head shots for us. and the Canebrake will be in attendance. We’ll have catering from Hamlin’s.”
The week-long conference also will feature two networking events: Common Grounds coffee event, 7:30 a.m. July 25 at Queen City & Co., and a women’s night out 4-6 p.m. July 26 at Muskogee Golf Club.
Wilson said no reservation is needed for the Common Grounds coffee.
