Weekend Halloween events planned

Youngsters can find safe and somewhat scary ways to celebrate Halloween this Sunday.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service will host its Halloween Extravaganza from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the EMS headquarters.
The Extravaganza will feature a haunted house, which EMS spokeswoman Trish German described as "scary, but kid-friendly."
"We're going to have some flashing lights, and we'll have projections of scary things going on," German said. "Your typical Halloween things."
And children can expect "lots and lots of candy," she said.
"Kids going through one time will get anywhere between 12 to 15 pieces of candy," she said. "We'll probably have about four different stops. At each stop, they'll get about three or four pieces of candy."
EMS crew members also will hand out a few glow sticks, she said.
"Just have fun with this," she said.
German said this is the 27th Halloween EMS has sponsored the event.
"We didn't get to do it last year because of COVID, so we're expecting a big turnout," she said. "I think we'll probably see 2,000 to 3,000 kids come through."
The event could host celebrity "visitors," such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, or Cookie Monster and Elmo from Sesame Street, she said. There also will be inflatable characters. An ambulance will have its lights on.
"We're giving back to the community, making this a community event," German said. "We're enjoying seeing the kids come out."
Fort Gibson's Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 209, presents its annual haunted house from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fort Gibson Community Center.
FOP President Austin Hughart said the theme for this year's haunted house is zombies.
"It's family friendly for everybody, but they can expect definitely to be scared," Hughart said. "We had adults and children all scared last year."
Proceeds from the Haunted House will benefit the Fraternal organization's annual Shop With a Cop program.
If you go
WHAT: Halloween Extravaganza.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Muskogee County EMS, 200 Callahan St.
ADMISSION: Free.
WHO: Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 209.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Community Center.
ADMISSION: $1.
