Gospel Rescue Mission partners with Champion Fitness to bring a 5 kilometer run to Muskogee on Saturday, said the mission's executive director Rich Schaus.
"We’re having a 5K called the Weightless 5K," Schaus said. "It's a fundraiser for the mission, but it's mostly just a partnership with Champion and their Weight Loss Challenge program. We want people to not just have the weight loss as a goal, but actual activity as the goal. If they get to a point where they can walk three miles, that's a great thing."
The run begins at 8 a.m. at the Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St. Registration for the run is $30 per person and can be completed at http://grmmuskogee.org or via the Weightless 5K Facebook page.
Alongside the run, the mission will be hosting a free health fair from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Schaus said. The health fair will take place inside the mission's chapel and feature local vendors and health groups. Registration is not required for the health fair.
"We have obviously health clubs, people who have healthy foods, people like Patriot Nutrition doing health drinks, and we have a pie vendor selling diet pies that are actually somewhat good for you," Schaus said. "One of our targets is helping our whole community get healthier — not just physically, but overall better."
The executive director said he, however, would be participating from the sidelines following a 50-mile walk from Stilwell to Muskogee completed Feb. 29. Part of the goal of that walk, Schaus said, was to raise awareness of the Weightless 5K.
"Part of the purpose of the long walk will highlight the run, so it works out, but I’ll definitely be sitting a lot more," Schaus said. "It’s definitely going to limit my operations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.