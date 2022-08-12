Welcome back powwow planned at Bacone

A welcome back powwow will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bacone College, 2200 Old Bacone Road.
Gourd dancing will be 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. with a supper break at 5 p.m. Intertribal and social dances will be at 7 p.m.
Head Staff includes Hyde Toppah, head singer; Don Stroud, Head Gourd Dancer, Oliver Plumley, Head Man; Mary Joe Pratt, Head Lady; Choogie Kingfisher, emcee; Arena directors, Iota Gamma; Honored Alumni, Pat Spinks.
