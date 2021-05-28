Welcome to Medicare Virtual Fair available for Oklahomans nearing age 65

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Medicare Assistance Program (MAP) at the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) is partnering with the Administration for Community Living (ACL) to host the Welcome to Medicare Virtual Fair from 2-6 p.m. June 23. This is a national event for people turning 65, retiring or joining Medicare because of a disability. There is no cost to attend.
There will be general sessions with expert presenters on Medicare eligibility, enrollment, costs, and coverage options. In the general sessions, the event will offer subtitles in English and a live transcript in Spanish. You can visit state-specific virtual exhibits at any time during this event. MAP encourages Oklahomans to join this national event to get trusted, unbiased Medicare education and ask live questions to the MAP counselors.
“Whether you’re new to Medicare or returning, this is a great opportunity for Oklahomans to learn about coverage options, financial assistance and important deadlines,” MAP Director Ray Walker said. “You can join us at any time during the event and ask questions to our counselors.”
Visit www.shiphelp.org for more details. MAP is part of the national Senior Health Insurance Counseling Program (SHIP) network, funded in part by the U.S. ACL, Office of Healthcare Information and Counseling. MAP provides one-on-one counseling and information for people eligible for Medicare. All services are free, unbiased, and confidential. Information: 1-800-763-2828 or visit https://www.map.oid.ok.gov.
