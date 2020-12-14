Welling man dies from injuries in car crash

A Welling man died Sunday from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash about 2.5 miles east of Tahlequah, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Donald Lynn Wynn, 58, was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he died, the report states.
According to OHP, Wynn was northbound on Welling Road at approximately 11:45 a.m. when he drove off the right side of the road in a 2010 GMC Terrain and collided with a tree. Wynn was traveling too fast for road conditions, and the report notes that it was snowing and slick. Wynn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
