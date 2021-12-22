FORT GIBSON — Little is known about Mager Bradley other than his brutal death at the hands of German troops in December 1944.
Bradley's sacrifice was honored Tuesday at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, where the soldier is buried. Bradley was one of 11 Black soldiers massacred by German SS troops on Dec. 17, 1944. The soldiers became known as the Wereth 11.
"A tombstone doesn't really tell a story," said World War II historian Henry Bodden at the service. "When we look at Mager Bradley's tombstone, it doesn't say much about him."
Bodden, who has visited many WWII massacre sites, said the story of the Wereth 11 touched him, and he wanted to honor one of the soldiers with a wreath laying.
He and Purple Heart recipient Mitchell Reed laid wreaths at Bradley's headstone. An honor guard from Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 did a three-round volley and played Taps.
"The story of the Wereth 11 began here in Camp Gruber," Bodden said. "The group was with the 333rd Field Artillery Battalion. They trained here, then went on to Normandy. They landed at Utah Beach, went on through northern France and to the Alsace Lorraine section, then they ran into the Battle of the Bulge area."
Eleven soldiers got separated from the battalion and ended up in the tiny village of Wereth, Belgium. Mathias and Maria Langer gave them food and coffee and sheltered them.
According to the U.S. Army website, Bradley gave a bar of soap to Maria Langer.
However, German SS troops heard the soldiers were at the house. They led the soldiers to a cow pasture and massacred them.
"The SS Panzers were brutal, vicious, and they tortured them for two hours before executing them and leaving them in the snow," Bodden said. "They didn't find their bodies until January, when the snow melted."
Bodden said he had little information about Bradley. The military Website Honorstates.org says he was born April 21, 1917, in Bolivar County, Mississippi.
"He met a girl from Okmulgee, and they got married," Bodden said, adding that Bradley trained at Camp Gruber.
Bradley and Eva Marie James got a Muskogee County marriage license on Dec. 2, 1943. A little more than a year later, Bradley was dead.
A picture showing the Wereth 11 dining with the Langer family hung behind Bradley's grave on Tuesday. Bodden said he was not able to identify Bradley in the photo.
World War II veteran Winifred Dudley, 99, watched the ceremony from her walker. Dudley was an electrical technician with the Army Air Corps, working on bombers. She said she came to the service because it was very important for her to honor fellow war veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.