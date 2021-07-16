Wet pavement, speed blamed for collision

Two women are recovering from injuries sustained Friday morning as a result of a one-vehicle collision that occurred on the Muskogee Turnpike.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, Corey Radford, 21, of Tulsa was driving south in a 2016 Nissan Sentra, which hydroplaned and struck a barrier wall. The sedan veered off the roadway to the right, striking a sign, and through a culvert before overturning a half-time and coming to rest on its top.
Radford was transported by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service to Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa. According to OHP reports, she was treated for arm and leg injuries and released.
A passenger, Katherine Robl, 23, of Coweta, was transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, where she was treated for arm injuries. She reportedly was admitted in good condition.
The investigating trooper reports the collision was caused by driving at an unsafe speed during the rain or on a wet roadway. Seat belts, according to OHP, were in use — no information about airbags was reported.
