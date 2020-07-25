What are we leaving behind for our family and children?

Solomon, the wisest man who had ever lived fulfilled all that his father had asked of him concerning the building of God's temple. After the temple was finished, he was free to do whatever he chose to do with his life. I am sure his father, David, thought he would be a good king and follow in his father's footsteps. He had given Solomon wisdom to judge Israel and to do what was right to save Israel.
Solomon was the son of King David and Bathsheba. His background was perfect to be a great king and deliver Israel from all her enemies. But like most of the other kings, he became lifted up. He built up his military and taxed the people. Then he became lifted up in pride and began to build his own kingdom up in material things and let the spiritual things get out of hand. He built palaces, he bought flocks and herds of all kinds of animals and he amassed gold and silver and all types of precious stones and materials.
Then the worst sin he committed was he built a palace next to God's temple for all his heathen and idolatrous wives knowing that God hated the sin idolatry and adultery. Solomon had taxed the people so heavy to keep up with the cost of his 700 wives and 300 concubines and the greatest military. Between the military and the 1,000 wives of the highest rank, he overburdened the people with taxes.
But while Solomon was building up his kingdom and his reputation, the neglect of the children he was making in the palaces bean to grow up, and the devil begin to work in the children that had been made with these heathen wives. Solomon had been so busy that he knew nothing of the power struggle going on in the palace and in the household of all his wives.
Then the wisdom that God had given him began to kick in in old age and he began to look around to those sons to see who was eligible to reign and rule over his kingdom.
Ecclesiastes 2:11-14 — "Then I looked on all my works that my hands had wrought and on the labored to do and behold, all was vanity and vexation" — meaning feed on wind and there was no profit under the sun — "all profit is above the sun. The sun is above Pluto, Mars, Moon, the Red Planet — life is above the sun — eternal.
However, as vast as the wealth he had made he now leaves all to his successor, his son Rehoboam, and he wasn't fit to reign. The two sons of Solomon, Jeroboam and Rehoboam, were neither one fit to reign. Solomon said of both that they were fools, and Solomon tried to kill Jeroboam because he tried to win all 12 tribes by deception. But Jeroboam had flee to Egypt.
Jeroboam stayed in Egypt until Solomon's death. After Solomon's death, he was called back to reign as king over the 10 tribes. The 10 tribes wanted Jeroboam to be their king, for he had promised the people he would relieve them of his father's tax burden. But he lied to the people and began to build up his own kingdom. He built altars in different places so they wouldn't have to travel Jerusalem. But God said Jerusalem was the place of worship, the Temple of God, in honor of David, his faithful servant.
Solomon had to leave all he had amassed to his two sons, and he called them both fools. He hated to leave a nation broken — a family broken. A temple in spiritual ruins that was built in honor of his father David.
Solomon could have been the greatest ruler over Israel if self-interest had not ruled him. Now, the end has come for the wealthy King and it was hard to leave it all behind. It is just as hard for a poor man to give up what he has amassed as a rich man to give up what he has amassed. There is no difference in men, rich or poor.
There were wars between the 10 tribes that Jeroboam reigned over and the two tribes that Rehoboam ruled over until the Salt Treaty brought it to an end just as God has said it would (II Chronicles 13:5) and they reigned up to 605 B.C. and Nebuchadnezzar, the gentile king, broke up the reign of David's sons. The end of Israel, the last words of the wisest king that ever lived was (Ecclesiastes chapters 1-2) vanity of vanities, saith the preacher, vanity of vanities, all is vanity.
