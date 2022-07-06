What information does FEMA ask for when applying for disaster assistance?

It can be intimidating to fill out a government form to get help when you have been through so much. Knowing what you will be asked on the FEMA application and what information you need to have at hand can help you feel ready.
Preparing for the FEMA application
The FEMA application asks many questions for which you will have readily available, like your name, home address and the names of people you live with.
Some required information you need to gather ahead of time, such as each family member’s Social Security number.
If your home was damaged and you had to move to a friend’s home, a hotel or somewhere else, be sure you know the address where you are staying and what the phone number is.
Common misunderstandings
When asked for your “damaged phone number,” give the phone number you used at your home at the time of the event.
FEMA asks you about damage to your house and to your personal property. Personal property is anything that isn’t land or part of the building, so it includes appliances, clothing, furniture and anything else that was yours.
Pay special attention to Question 24. It asks if you or anyone in your household use any type of device to help you with your daily life, such as a wheelchair, walker, cane, hearing aid or communication device. It could also be a service animal, personal care attendant, CPAP, oxygen concentrators or any other similar medical devices or services that assist with disabilities or activities of daily living. If someone in your family uses any of these items, be sure to mark “yes” for this question.
One question that can be misunderstood asks if you are willing to relocate. This question means do you feel you will need to relocate while repairs are made. You are not committing to move away to a new home.
Important reminder
If you don’t understand something when applying online, you can click “Help for this page” on the top left side of the form for more helpful information.
Uploading receipts and other documents
STEPS TO UPLOAD DOCUMENTS ONLINE
Step 1: Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
Step 2: Select Check Status
Step 3: Login or create your online account
Step 4: Select the Correspondence tab
Step 5: Select Upload Center
Step 6: Follow the online instructions
Four things to include on all documents
Name
Last four digits of your Social Security number
FEMA Application Number: XXX-XXXX-XX
FEMA Disaster Number: DR-4657-OK
When information is received, it is manually scanned into your file, creating a work packet that starts the processing of your request. An assistance specialist will review all the facts in your file and make a determination. This process can take several weeks.
How to apply
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
