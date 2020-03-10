What's new at the Q? Activities set for children and adults

Next week is spring break! Starting Tuesday, we have activities every day to entertain those kids. Stop by Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. to make a rainbow craft in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. Wednesday, we have a family movie from 2-4 p.m. Thursday morning, we have playtime for pre-schoolers at 10 a.m., while we have moved STEAM up to 2 p.m. for this week only. Friday, Chelsea Ryan from Hooplahoma will be at the library to entertain us with her circus skills including her hooping skills. There's a lot going on at the “Q” to keep those kids busy.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
