During this difficult time, we are searching for ways to serve the public. While we are not open at this time, we would like to remind all of our cardholders that they can still enjoy our free online materials. One of our most diverse online resources is Hoopla. Hoopla allows 10 downloads per month that include: Comics, EAudiobooks, EBooks, music, TV and movies. Many of these options work best with your mobile device.
I frequently download audiobooks to listen to while I’m working at home. I recently downloaded Mary Kubica’s, “The Other Mrs.” This book is perfect for fans of psychological thrillers! If you’re looking for something to motivate you to live with less, you might try Grace Burke’s “Minimalist Home Secrets.”
With Hoopla, “You can stream titles instantly through your desktop browser or our mobile app. If you use our mobile app, you can also download titles to your device for offline playback later, where Wi-Fi may be unavailable. Titles are automatically returned and removed from your device at the end of the lending period.”
While there are a lot of materials for adults on hoopla, there is something for kids in every category, too. “Pete the Cat” by James Dean is available in audiobook. A popular comic for kids is, “Big Nate” by Lincoln Peirce. Older kids might enjoy reading Percy Jackson books by Rick Riordan or “Warriors” by Erin Hunt. Movies include Mo Willems’ “Pigeon” books and “Pokémon” movies and more.
Take a break from watching the news and check out our website at eols.org.
