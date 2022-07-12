What to expect after you register with FEMA

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma homeowners and renters in the seven counties who sustained damage from the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding May 2-8 may call or go online to register for disaster assistance from FEMA.
The seven counties include Muskogee, Adair, Cherokee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa.
Residents can apply with FEMA by visiting disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Helpline hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
If you report your home is not livable, sanitary and safe when you register, FEMA may perform an inspection of the damaged property, including the interior of your home. FEMA inspectors will contact you to meet at the address where the damage was reported. The inspector’s phone number may be from out of state, or show up on your caller ID as unavailable, so be sure to answer the phone. If the call goes to voicemail, the inspector will leave a call-back number, or you may receive a text message if no other contact is able to be made.
You will need to show the inspector your photo ID. You will not be asked to provide your social security number or bank account information. There is no cost for a FEMA inspection.
After your home inspection is completed, a record of the disaster-caused damage is given to FEMA. You may also receive a follow-up call for a quality control inspection. From that record your eligibility for disaster assistance will be determined. If you qualify for a grant, the funds will be issued 7 to 10 days after your application. A letter will also be sent explaining the assistance you qualified for.
Reasonable accommodations, including translation and ASL interpreters are available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency or with access and functional needs. You may invite a designated party, such as a household member, relative or friend, to assist in communicating with the inspector.
All FEMA inspectors can be identified by their official federal photo ID badge. If you are in any doubt when receiving a call or an inspection visit from someone stating they are FEMA personnel, do not give out any information, but call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CDT to verify the call or visit is legitimate.
If you suspect someone is committing fraud, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or your local police department.
For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.
