Another restaurant rumor in Muskogee has been laid to rest.
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on his Facebook page Wednesday that Whataburger is bringing a franchise to the city.
"They approached us," he said. "They come on their own."
Ana Flores from Hahn Agency of Whataburger said the chain is looking forward to expanding in Oklahoma.
"Whataburger is looking forward to serving fans in Muskogee by year-end 2023," she said. "We don’t have any specific plans or details to share today."
Coleman said the Texas-based restaurant has purchased land on the southeast corner of U.S. 69 and West Shawnee Bypass. That is also the same area where Olive Garden is going to build a new restaurant.
"They approached us," he said. "They wanted to come here, we never offered any incentives. Whataburger never closes — that's what I like about them."
The first Whataburger was opened in 1950 by Harman Dobson in Corpus Christi, Texas. Since then, the restaurant chain has expanded to over 900 establishments across the country. The Muskogee restaurant will by the 35th location in Oklahoma.
Also, Coleman commented about other places under construction. Seven Brew, a drive-thru coffee shop, is under construction next to Murphy's USA in front of Walmart. first Seven Brew opened their first “stand” in Rogers, Arkansas, according to the company's website.
Schlotzsky's, a Texas-based specialty sandwich shop that originated in Austin, is slated to also go in that same area.
"I am not sure when Schlotzsky's in going in," he said. "They may be waiting for Seven Brew to be finished. I think they're linked together, but I'm not sure."
