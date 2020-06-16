What's New at the Q? A great time to learn about finances, retirement, more

Finances are not usually the topic of this article, because our focus is what’s new at our library. Finances are not new, but personal finances are something that we are all concerned about in one way or another at this time. So I decided to look into material that might help with finances.
Dave Ramsey was a millionaire by the time he was 26 years old. Unfortunately, before he reached the age of 30 he had lost everything. In his book, “The Total Money Makeover,” Dave states that, “he went on a quest, a quest to find out how money really works, how I could get control of it, and how I could have confidence in handling it.” This quest led him on a journey of teaching, speaking, and writing about what he learned, “the hard way — about money.” “The Total Money Makeover” is available at the “Q” and on Libby.
While Dave’s book is written for people of all ages, “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+” by Suze Orman is written for those who are reaching a time in their lives where retirement is forthcoming. Like Dave, Suze suffered a devastating loss early in her life when a “hotshot” young broker invested the money given to her by friends and family to start her own restaurant in high-risk investments without warning her of the potential of total loss. Consequently, Suze said, “It became my mission to help people on the verge of retirement keep their earnings safe and secure.”
"The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+" is also available at the “Q” and on Libby.
Some people, either out of boredom or need, may want to find a way to make money at home until the economy improves or they are allowed to go back to work. “Make Money at Home: Explore the Art of Online Teaching with Udemy & Selling Crafts Through Your Etsy Store” by Madison Booker and Marc Hayes is available on Libby if you want to read about making money. You might rather take a hands-on approach through a class on Universal Class which has courses on “How to Ebay,” “Virtual Assistant 101,” and “How to Start and Run an Online Business,” and many more.
People may need to file for unemployment at this time. Our computers are available for a limited amount of time each day. Hotspots and Chromebooks can be reserved on our new app. Whether you need information to improve your finances or need access to free Wi-Fi or computers, we are here to help.
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
